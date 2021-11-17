Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.00

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Formula One Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FWONB)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

