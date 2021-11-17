Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the October 14th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVT remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,615. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

