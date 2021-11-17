Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FOJCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $5.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.