Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FOJCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $5.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Analyst Recommendations for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

