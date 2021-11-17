Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$6.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 16801296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

FSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,484,000 after buying an additional 11,392,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 1,189,826 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 940,628 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,415,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

