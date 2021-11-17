Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 349.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FET. FMR LLC increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE FET opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.97. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.92). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forum Energy Technologies Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

