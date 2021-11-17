Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,621 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 51,189 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 583.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after purchasing an additional 205,320 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.82. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

