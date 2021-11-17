Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,680 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $133.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $144.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

