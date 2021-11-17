Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 556 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,627 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.2% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $671.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $628.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.54.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

