Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.87. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.56 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

