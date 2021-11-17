Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $122,000.

RWO opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.59.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

