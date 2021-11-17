Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $1,937,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $31,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $369,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 43.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 122,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 37,411 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $207,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $164.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $108.68 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.77.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.