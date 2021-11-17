Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.89. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

