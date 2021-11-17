Fragasso Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.05. 71,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,966. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.31 and a 12 month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

