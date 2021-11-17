Fragasso Group Inc. Has $5.72 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $32.78. 191,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,371,304. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

