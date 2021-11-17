Frederick William Steiner Sells 5,000 Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Frederick William Steiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.28, for a total transaction of C$71,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,095,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,649,682.72.

TSE CHW opened at C$13.97 on Wednesday. Chesswood Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$7.39 and a 52-week high of C$14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a current ratio of 40.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$231.90 million and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

CHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

