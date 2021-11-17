Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Has $108,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $397.66. 266,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,102,434. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $288.07 and a 52 week high of $400.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.75 and a 200 day moving average of $360.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

