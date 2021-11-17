Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Sells 950 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,631,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,488,000 after purchasing an additional 37,849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.59. 6,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,836. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.54. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $121.77 and a 1-year high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

