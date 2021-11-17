Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,562.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000.

NYSEARCA SPTM traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,814. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $58.12.

