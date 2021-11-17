Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($1.07). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15.

FRLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRLN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $163,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $663,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

