Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Brokerages expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($1.07). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15.

FRLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRLN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $163,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $663,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.