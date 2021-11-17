Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,679 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.4% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 222,850 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 215.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $450,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

