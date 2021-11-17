Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 17638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

Specifically, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

