FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) Short Interest Update

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the October 14th total of 55,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition by 719.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 819,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 719,449 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition by 111.6% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 269,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,231,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,005,000 after buying an additional 707,858 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the third quarter worth $956,000. Institutional investors own 41.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTPA opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

