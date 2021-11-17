FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,800,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 58.6% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,904,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,926 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 13.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,950,000 after acquiring an additional 113,134 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,947,000 after acquiring an additional 62,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCN opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $149.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.91.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

