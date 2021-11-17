Full Truck Alliance (YMM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

YMM opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. Full Truck Alliance has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YMM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Full Truck Alliance stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) by 20,850.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,701 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

