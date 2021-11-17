Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 322.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $194.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $125.46 and a 52 week high of $203.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.34 and a 200 day moving average of $182.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

