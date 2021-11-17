Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after acquiring an additional 426,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after acquiring an additional 694,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,702,000 after acquiring an additional 635,287 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average is $76.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

