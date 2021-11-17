Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $577,000 Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

NYSE:SONY opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.24 and a fifty-two week high of $125.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

