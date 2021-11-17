Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 247 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at $30,230,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,723 shares of company stock valued at $35,219,787 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $219.26 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $147.07 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.84.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

