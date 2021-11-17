Fulton Bank N.A. Takes $926,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,195,000 after buying an additional 29,208 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,062,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,607,000 after buying an additional 234,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.70.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $361.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.45 and a 1-year high of $364.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

