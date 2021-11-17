FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Compugen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Compugen has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $353.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.28.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 58.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compugen during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

