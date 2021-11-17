FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Aeva Technologies in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $8.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

