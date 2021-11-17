FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Issued By Truist Securiti

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Karat Packaging in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karat Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

KRT stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

