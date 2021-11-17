FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Marker Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of MRKR opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $161,000. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

