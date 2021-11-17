FY2021 EPS Estimates for AppHarvest, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for AppHarvest in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the company will earn ($1.17) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.31). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AppHarvest’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ APPH opened at $6.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth about $112,971,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,347 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,448,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,591,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after buying an additional 1,122,962 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Ciara Burnham acquired 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,899. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

