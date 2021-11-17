FY2021 EPS Estimates for Avalo Therapeutics Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.91). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,099,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,102,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.