FY2021 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KNT. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.21.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$9.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.80.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.52 million.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.