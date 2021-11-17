FY2021 EPS Estimates for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Reduced by Analyst

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for New York Mortgage Trust in a report released on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

