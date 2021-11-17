FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Cut by Analyst

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.44). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $15.75 on Monday. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Pharvaris by 10.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pharvaris by 13.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pharvaris by 8.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pharvaris by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

