FY2021 EPS Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Cut by Analyst

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $67.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $68.94. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $46.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.24.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $642.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $607.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 EPS.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.84, for a total value of $2,266,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,774.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,136,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $19,448,389. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

