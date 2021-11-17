FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sientra, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sientra in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($1.00) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.75). William Blair also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $273.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.03. Sientra has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 291,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Sientra by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 15,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 41.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sientra by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $445,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,815 shares of company stock worth $524,748 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

