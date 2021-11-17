FY2021 EPS Estimates for Synlogic, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Synlogic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.15) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.23). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

SYBX stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $144.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $30,557,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth about $20,333,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth about $3,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synlogic by 105.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 888,009 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $3,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

