FY2021 EPS Estimates for TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Reduced by Piper Sandler

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TELA Bio in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.32) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.31). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TELA stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 121.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 13,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $163,064.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,350 shares of company stock worth $290,965. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

