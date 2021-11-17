FY2021 EPS Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Uni-Select in a research report issued on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uni-Select has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.63.

UNS opened at C$20.99 on Wednesday. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of C$6.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.35. The firm has a market cap of C$889.70 million and a P/E ratio of -34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.46.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.