FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.08) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.95). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WVE. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of WVE opened at $4.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $258.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,204.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 150,305 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

