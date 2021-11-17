FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Issued By DA Davidson

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hanmi Financial in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.29. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

