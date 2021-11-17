FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Issued By National Bank Financial

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Trevali Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.30 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TV. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.26.

Shares of TSE:TV opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$187.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

