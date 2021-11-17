FY2022 Earnings Forecast for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Issued By DA Davidson

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of FG New America Acquisition in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. FG New America Acquisition has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,679,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

