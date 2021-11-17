FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Privia Health Group, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Privia Health Group in a report released on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.30.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRVA. Truist cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 35.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 28,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $768,803.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $33,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,237 in the last quarter.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

