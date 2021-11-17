FY2022 EPS Estimates for Isoray, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Isoray in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the healthcare company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Isoray’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Isoray alerts:

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Isoray in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Isoray has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.67.

Shares of ISR opened at $0.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.90. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISR. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Isoray by 6,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41,796 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Isoray by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Isoray in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.