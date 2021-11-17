FY2025 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Boosted by Wedbush

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.97.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 33.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of -0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 618,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

